Guardiola is contracted to City until 2021, however, there are doubts over the Spaniard's future in Manchester after back-to-back Premier League titles.

Reports – which Guardiola has denied – claim there is a clause which would allow the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to leave at the end of the current campaign.

However, Soriano is confident Guardiola will stay and honour his deal amid speculation he wants to return to Barcelona.

"Pep has said so many times that he has a contract that covers this year, plus next year too," Soriano said at the Dubai International Sports Conference. "There is no discussion about this.

"Pep will stay and he'll leave at the right time one day – and the club is strong enough to survive any change. But as Pep said many times, he's not leaving."

Guardiola moved to City in 2016 and his side has dominated English football up until this season.