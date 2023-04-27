Ryan Mason was instilled as interim boss following Cristian Stellini's exit in the wake of Sunday's crushing 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United, though matters did not start well, with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford putting Erik ten Hag's side in control.

Yet Porro's terrific goal injected life into Spurs before Son completed the comeback late on.

A draw might stop the rot for Spurs, though their Champions League hopes are fading fast, with United still six points clear in fourth with two games in hand.

Spurs effectively picked up where they left off on Tyneside, cracking after seven minutes when Sancho cut back into the box and powered a low strike past Fraser Forster.

Desperate defence from Ivan Perisic on the goal-line denied the winger a second after an effort ricocheted off Forster and towards a gaping net.

United would not be denied their second however, with Rashford superbly bringing down a sweeping long ball from Bruno Fernandes before tucking home.

Clement Lenglet hit the bar as Spurs came out of the blocks after the restart, and they had their equaliser when Porro prodded a wonderful finish beyond David De Gea.

Fernandes missed a golden chance two minutes later, smashing a one-on-one opportunity against the crossbar.

His misfire was punished in with 11 minutes remaining – Son on hand to tap in at the left post following Harry Kane's lovely assist.