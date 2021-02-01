The Red Devils' title tilt has suffered a blow over the past week, a shock home defeat to rock-bottom Sheffield United followed up with a point from a 0-0 result at Arsenal on Sunday (AEDT) – its fourth goalless draw in the league this season.

It is now three points behind leader Manchester City - which also has a game in hand - in the Premier League table, having sat top not so long ago.

United will hope to get back on track against a Southampton side it has not lost to in nine games, although it is looking to complete its first league double over the Saints since its title-winning campaign of 2012-2013.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side might fancy its chances of ending that run, however, given United have lost four of their 10 top-flight home games this season. That is already the third highest number of losses they have suffered in a single Premier League campaign, after 2001-2002 (six) and 2013-2014 (seven).

United has scored just four goals in their previous five Premier League games, leading Solskjaer to acknowledge his side have lacked "spark" in front of goal.

"There's not been time to do a lot on the training pitch," he told a media conference. "The boys that played are still on the recovery track from Saturday but they have to prepare for the game tomorrow; it's right in between for them.

"The session was light but they scored some goals. We want to get that mojo back, that spark.

"We have created enough chances to score the goals, now it's about feeling good, taking a deep breath and putting the ball between the posts.

"We want to keep on trying to dominate games. We need a little bit of brightness, a spark in the last third and take our chances."

United have allowed Jesse Lingard, Teden Mengi and Facundo Pellistri to leave on loan during the mid-season transfer window, but Solskjaer revealed there will be no incomings at Old Trafford on deadline day.

"I can confirm there won't be anyone coming in, so don't stay up late," the Norwegian said, with the window closing late on Monday.

"We've made decisions we feel have been good for individuals and for us as well, with the young players moving on. Our group is a tight-knit group and we don't have too many players in excess."