The star midfielder hobbled off with a thigh injury after being substituted in the first half of a last-gasp 3-3 Premier League draw against Everton.

Pogba limped off the field with six minutes remaining prior to half-time as United capitulated at Old Trafford, the Toffees sensationally salvaging a point in the 95th minute on Sunday (AEDT).

United was in control when Pogba succumbed to injury – leading 2-0 at the interval thanks to Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes – before two goals in the space of three minutes to start the second half restored parity for Everton.

Scott McTominay put United ahead again with 20 minutes remaining, but just as the Red Devils looked like securing maximum points, Dominic Calvert-Lewin silenced the hosts in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Asked about Pogba post-match, Solskjaer said: "It seemed like a muscle injury, his thigh.

"We will check him tomorrow, give him treatment and a scan, see how bad it is. We hope it's not too bad.

"He couldn't carry on, we had to take him off."

United's collapse dented its Premier League title hopes, with rival and neighbour Manchester City – which has played two matches less – two points clear atop the table ahead of Monday's (AEDT) showdown against defending champion Liverpool.

Sunday's (AEDT) result was just the fourth time in Premier League history United has failed to win a fixture in which it led by two or more goals at half-time, and just the second time at Old Trafford – 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in December 1998, 2-2 at home to West Bromwich Albion in October 2010 and 5-5 away to the Baggies in May 2013.

It was also just the fourth time United led a Premier League home game by at least two goals and failed to win, with Everton responsible for the past two occasions (also 4-4 in April 2012).

Fernandes scored a memorable long-range goal on the stroke of half-time to put United 2-0 ahead of Everton, after Cavani's opener.

Since his debut in the Premier League, only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (22) has scored more Premier League goals than Fernandes (21). Meanwhile, only Southampton star James Ward-Prowse (five) has scored more outside the box than the Portuguese (four).