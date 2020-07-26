UEFA Champions League qualification is on the line, with third-placed United above Chelsea on goal difference and a point clear of Leicester ahead of its final-day trip to King Power Stadium on Monday (AEST).

With United eyeing a return to Europe's top table, Solskjaer said sealing a spot would be a step towards chasing down Premier League holder Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"We've not ended up anywhere yet," Solskjaer, whose United has not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson's final season in 2012-2013, said. "If we get a result against Leicester I think people will say we've not had a bad journey this season.

"But whatever happens, it won't be the end of the journey because we've still got some catching up to do on the two teams ahead of us."

Solskjaer said: "If you want to be part of Manchester United you have to get used to pressure in the final match of the season.

"It's nothing new, it's what this club has been built on. We have given ourselves a fantastic chance to end the season on a high, and now it's up to us to take it."

"It's not the most important game of the season, it's just the next game, and you can ask anyone in football, the next game is always the most important," he continued.

"The result won't define our season because we've already had many defining moments this season. Bruno Fernandes coming in made a massive difference, and I think our overall fitness and mental robustness is so much better now than it was last season."