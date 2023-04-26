Three straight draws saw Arsenal hand City the initiative before the Gunners' trip to the Etihad Stadium, and Pep Guardiola's side showed little mercy in a stunning display of dominance.

Kevin De Bruyne came to the fore, scoring either side of John Stones' header, which City's playmaker teed up.

Rob Holding snatched a consolation late on, but Erling Haaland ensured he had the last word with a goal that saw him break the record for goals in a 38-game Premier League season, as City made its point.

City was convinced it should have had a penalty inside three minutes, yet De Bruyne was adjudged to have fouled Thomas Partey after Aaron Ramsdale fumbled Jack Grealish's cross.

De Bruyne was wheeling away in celebration soon after, though. Having latched onto Haaland's superb touch, the Belgian beat Ramsdale with a sublime finish into the bottom-right corner.

White and Ramsdale denied De Bruyne and Haaland respectively as City hunted a second, before the latter drilled wide at the end of a menacing run.

Ramsdale thwarted Haaland again, but Arsenal's resolve was punctured for a second time on the stroke of the interval – Stones heading home from De Bruyne's pinpoint free-kick, with the goal awarded after a VAR check on the linesman's offside call.

Haaland's battle with Ramsdale continued after the break, and Arsenal's goalkeeper again came out on top with a superb one-on-one save.

But Haaland turned provider for City's third in the 54th minute, playing a slick one-two with De Bruyne, whose crisp finish flashed beyond Ramsdale.

Partey lashing out at Grealish's taunts was as close as Arsenal came to laying a glove on City before Holding curled home with four minutes remaining.

Haaland, though, got his goal with the final kick of the game, as City emphatically took matters into its own hands.