Playing in the Premier League for the first time since a defeat to Manchester City on 1 January, Arsenal would have moved into the top four with a victory over a side that had conceded six goals across its last two away games.

Yet Pope's resistance and Lacazette's profligacy saw Sean Dyche's team come away with a potentially vital point in their bid to stay up.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, is now without a win in five games in all competitions as it failed to bounce back from its Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

Aaron Ramsdale was somewhat caught cold for Liverpool's goals in Friday's defeat, but Arsenal's goalkeeper made a fine stop to keep out Dwight McNeil's cross-shot.

Arsenal had 78 per cent possession in the opening 15 minutes, but it was not until the 20th that they troubled Pope, who made a smart save to deny Martin Odegaard, with follow-ups from Lacazette and Ben White blocked.

Having only just been booked for a foul on Kieran Tierney, Ashley Westwood was fortunate not to receive his marching orders when he flung an arm out at Gabriel Magalhaes.

An Odegaard free-kick landed on the roof of the net as Arsenal upped the pressure after the restart, before Pope pulled off a fantastic save from Emile Smith Rowe's low effort.

Smith Rowe turned provider for Arsenal's best chance, cutting back for the onrushing Lacazette, only for the striker to prod wide of an open goal as Arsenal's winless run rumbled on.