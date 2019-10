Arsenal missed out on the chance to move up to third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

Unai Emery's men entered the match unbeaten in eight matches, including five in the top flight, but came unstuck at Bramall Lane.

The only goal of the game was scored by Lys Mousset half an hour in, coming shortly after Nicolas Pepe had failed to round off a swift counter.