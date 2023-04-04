The England international had been due to be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of next season after the club triggered the extension in his previous deal in December.

Shaw is in his ninth season with United and has played an important role under Erik ten Hag this campaign, featuring in 36 of their 47 matches.

"Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay," said the 27-year-old, who has made 249 appearances for United.

"I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player. I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

"We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more.

"There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

Shaw has won the Europa League and two EFL Cups during his near-decade with United, whom he joined from Southampton in June 2014 for a fee in the region of £30million.

United is also in advanced talks with fellow long-serving player David de Gea over fresh terms, while discussions are ongoing with Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot.

United's director of football John Murtough said: "Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

"He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.

"He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a United shirt for years to come."

United lost 2-0 to Newcastle United on Monday (AEST), in a potentially damaging defeat in the race for the top four.

United will look to bounce back against Brentford on Thursday.