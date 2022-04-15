The shock announcement comes with Burnley mired in relegation trouble, sitting 18th in the Premier League and four points adrift of Everton with eight matches to play.

Burnley has just one win from its past seven matches, losing five times in that run, and the Clarets' board has opted to make a change for a crucial run-in.

"Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade," Burnley chairman Alan Pace said via a club statement.

"During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

"However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

"The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course."