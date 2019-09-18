Pogba announced at the end of the 2018-2019 season that he wanted to depart Old Trafford, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez recently confirming he tried to sign the France midfielder.

But a move failed to materialise and Pogba started the new Premier League campaign at United, though he is injured.

Scholes suggested the club may have asked Pogba to give it another year, similar to before Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to join Madrid in 2009.

"I think it's quite clear he wants to move on," said Scholes, a 13-time Premier League winner during his career-long association with United.

"He wanted to go to Real Madrid, for whatever reason it didn't happen.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the same offer had been made like with Cristiano when he was at United.

"If they've asked him to stay for a year we'll see what happens, but I don't think he'll be a big loss to United.

"I don't think his form has been great anyway, over the two or three years he's been there. I'm sure there are more players who can do just as good a job."

United plays its opening Europa League match against Astana.

Pogba is expected to be sidelined by an ankle injury that caused him to miss international duty with World Cup winners France.