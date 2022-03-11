WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Egypt superstar Salah's future has been the subject of debate with his deal due to enter its final 12 months in June, leading to rumours the likes of Real Madrid are monitoring his situation.

Salah has been a sensation since arriving from Roma ahead of the 2017-2018 season and has become a Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup winner with the Reds as well as earning UEFA Super Cup and Carabao Cup medals.

Speaking prior to the Merseyside club's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion, Klopp was asked if Liverpool showing continued ambition in the transfer market with the signing of Luis Diaz was likely to be a factor in Salah's thinking over signing new terms.

Klopp replied by saying: "I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious, we were in the last few years and we are now.

"Of course we cannot do much more, it's not about that. It's a decision, Mo's decision pretty much, the club did what it could.

"There's nothing left to say about it, it's fine from my point of view in this moment of time. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection, we just have to wait it's completely fine in that situation."

The signing of Diaz has bolstered an outstanding forward line already consisting of Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, while Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino offer back-up options.

Klopp has been thrilled with the impact Diaz has made since joining from Porto in January.

"Outstanding, [he's adapted] surprisingly quick. Everything that you wish for," he added.

"When you sign a player you never know in the moment how quick it [the adaptation process] will go.

"Luis has so many things to make an impact here, we saw that in the first moments, there's a difference between training and the pitch, but what you see in training you get in the games, brilliant so far."

Liverpool faces a big week in the Premier League title race. Victory at Brighton on Sunday (AEDT) would trim the gap to leader Manchester City, which faces Crystal Palace on Tuesday (AEDT), back to three points. The Reds then face Arsenal on Thursday (AEDT).

Asked if he is excited by the title race, Klopp said: "From our point of view, I hope so [there is excitement] but I don't know.

"So far the boys did incredibly well and why shouldn't I think we can't go on? It's hard work but the boys are ready.

"We will try everything, but we cannot call it a title race because we are still behind. We try to win football games, but let's see."