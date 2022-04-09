WATCH Man City v Liverpool on beIN SPORTS via Liverpool TV | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Speculation over his Anfield future is adding a soap opera element to Liverpool's push for titles on all fronts, as it remains to be seen whether the Egyptian signs a new contract.

That is a distraction Liverpool and Salah are trying to push aside for the moment, with an intense schedule of games meaning there is scant time to deal with such matters.

Salah will be the player Liverpool looks to again on Monday (AEST) when Jurgen Klopp's team tackles Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in a game that is being dubbed, rather pre-emptively, as a Premier League title decider.

Liverpool trails City by one point and both teams will have seven matches remaining after Monday (AEST), with City not having to face any side currently in the top five across those remaining games.

It makes it perhaps imperative that Liverpool does win in Manchester, and Salah said: "We know how to play big games. Hopefully we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.

"The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger."

Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 20 goals, albeit he has not netted from open play in his past eight games for Liverpool.

He has not quite maximised the chances that have come his way this season, given his expected goals (xG) total of 21.7 exceeds the number of times he has found the net. Last season he scored 22 Premier League goals from an xG total of 19.3.

Team-mates Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have 14 and 12 Premier League goals respectively this term, with Liverpool the competition's highest scorers with 77 goals from 30 games.

Salah has scored in four of his previous five Premier League games against City, including each of his past three in a row, but Liverpool is winless in its past four against Pep Guardiola's side in the competition (D2 L2).

This time the Reds believe it can be different. Liverpool has won each of its past 10 Premier League games, keeping eight clean sheets during that= run, and with the Carabao Cup already secured, Klopp's team is closing in on glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

City will be its FA Cup semi-final opponent, and the teams could yet meet in the UEFA Champions League final if results go in their favour.

Salah senses the chance to make trophy history, saying: "We wish we can do four. We've never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form.

"We've won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game.

"We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can't be in this situation and feel pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything."

Liverpool is 3-1 up in its UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Benfica ahead of the second leg this coming Thursday (AEST) as the big games keep coming.

"Our programme is insane," Reds manager Klopp said. "We play [Manchester] City, Benfica, City, [Manchester] United and Everton. They all will hope if we win one of the City games we will celebrate for three or four days, but we will not."