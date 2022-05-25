The Egypt international remains in talks with Liverpool over a new deal, although reports suggest an agreement is not imminent.

Salah has scored 31 goals and recorded 15 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions this season, and some reports have linked him with a move at the end of this campaign in light of his contract situation.

However, Salah made clear he intends to remain at Anfield for at least one more year, saying: "I am staying next season for sure."

Salah has previously said he does not want to talk about his contract situation until the end of the season, and he reiterated that stance, adding: "In my mind, I don't focus on the contract, I don't want to be selfish. It's about the time now, it's an important week for us. I don't want to talk about the contract."

The 29-year-old was also asked about his motivation ahead of the clash with Madrid, having previously declared he wanted "revenge" following their 2018 meeting in the Champions League final that the Spanish giants won 3-1; Salah went off injured in the first half with a shoulder issue caused by former Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

"I am very motivated," he said. "After what happened with Madrid last time and also after what happened on Sunday, everybody is motivated to win the Champions League because this is an unbelievable trophy for us and every season we fight for it since I came here, and everyone wants to fight for it."

Liverpool was denied the opportunity to continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple on Sunday when Manchester City's comeback win against Aston Villa clinched the Premier League title ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men.

While the players were disappointed, captain Jordan Henderson told reporters they are only looking forward now to Sunday (AEST).

"The mood's good to be honest," he said. "Training was very good today. I can see the excitement in them, ready for the weekend.

"Of course we're disappointed on Sunday with the outcome, coming so close and then finding out what was happening in the other game. It was tough to take, but I couldn't be more proud of the lads for the season and how we've competed in every single competition.

"We've given absolutely everything, played the maximum number of games that we could have played, won two trophies so far and got a big opportunity on Saturday to win another.

"It's all positive here, really good morale in the camp, and we just can't wait to get going again on Saturday and give absolutely everything one last time this season and try to get over the line to bring the Champions League trophy back to Liverpool."