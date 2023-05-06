WATCH Liverpool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The pre-match playing of God Save The King to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III was roundly jeered by a majority of fans, who have not forgiven the establishment for its attitude to the city in the 1980s and, more recently, the handling of the Hillsborough disaster and the fight for justice.

But with the airing of the first bars of You’ll Never Walk Alone the atmosphere flipped and Salah kicked off the celebrations with yet another milestone goal in a career of Liverpool landmarks.

While his 13th-minute finish was far from his classiest, requiring two touches from four yards to bundle home Virgil van Dijk’s header, it was significant for being his 100th at Anfield. He became the first Liverpool player to score in nine successive home matches in all competitions.

The statistics continue to rack up as it was the third successive season – and fourth in six – he had reached 30 in a campaign and it took him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goalscoring list with 186.

“It means a lot to me. I said before, I feel (at) home here, I’m happy,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s something that makes me proud, to be fair. I work really hard and everybody knows that, everybody sees that.

“I’m just motivated to keep breaking records and just scoring goals and winning games for the team.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp has almost run out of ways to describe the 30-year-old’s continued excellence during their time together at the club.

“The numbers he creates, we all know that after his career he will be seen as one of the all-time greats, that’s clear,” said the Reds boss.

“But now he is still in the career and some people might not appreciate him enough, but we do.

“He deserves all the praise he gets already and he will get even more after his career, that’s how it is, because in a club with the all-time greats we had in the past, being the first one who scores in nine consecutive home games is super-special.

“Scoring again 30 goals this season is super-special and setting up a lot of goals as well – he is so often involved in our goals, not only with the assist or the finish, very often with the second or third-last pass as well which is as important.”

A sixth successive win also moved Liverpool within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United and three away from Newcastle United in third, teams which play the first of their two matches in hand on Monday (AEST) against West Ham United and title hopeful Arsenal respectively.

“Winning three in a row at home is absolutely special. It will not be a game the people in the stadium tell their grandchildren about but it’s a game (where) there was a lot to enjoy because the fight was exceptional,” added Klopp.

“The focus level the boys showed was exceptional, the concentration top and again a lot of good signs for us, how we could look in the future.

“We have to do that more consistent, we have to learn, we have to adapt, but a lot of good signs and I am really pleased with that.”