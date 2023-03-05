The Egypt star netted a brace during the rout to take his tally of Premier League goals for the Reds to 129, surpassing the mark set by Robbie Fowler.

Having endured a disappointing spell with Chelsea before excelling in Italy with Roma, few would have expected Salah to have the impact that he has, but the forward was determined to make history when he arrived at Anfield.

Salah told Sky Sports: "It's very special, I can't lie. This record was in my mind since I first came here.

"In my first season, in my mind, I was always chasing the record so to make it today against United with that result was unbelievable.

"I'm going home to celebrate with the family, chamomile tea and sleep."

129 - Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, netting 129 times in 205 appearances in the competition. King. pic.twitter.com/bMd7RIm2wb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2023

Despite recording its biggest ever win over fierce rivals United, Salah says Liverpool must stay grounded after it moved into fifth place - three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham in the battle for Champions League qualification.

"It's very special to win the game like that but at the same time, we don't want to go into the next game with overconfidence," he said.

"We just need to be humble, just play and win games. We're not in the position that we want to be but hopefully this gives us a good push and we can keep winning."

That sentiment was echoed by captain Jordan Henderson, who also hailed Salah for his dedication.

"It's a fantastic day for everyone. The performance levels, every player was top quality. You could see the energy levels were back," he said.

"We have shown recently we are on the path back. It's a big win but we need to concentrate on the next game.

"I'm really happy for Mo. He dedicates his life to football. He is the first one in and the first one out."