The Gunners' five-match winning run was halted with defeat to Liverpool in midweek, but the Gunners made a strong response at Villa Park.

A bright start for the visitors was rewarded when Saka fired home from the edge of the box with half an hour played, bringing up Arsenal's 2000th goal in the competition.

Ollie Watkins skimmed the post in the second half but Arsenal, without Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli through injury and illness respectively, saw out another win.

Former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez did well to stop Ezri Konsa putting into his own net, having earlier denied Thomas Partey, but the visitors soon found a breakthrough.

Villa failed to clear its lines and Saka's drive from 20 yards found a way past Martinez, who saw the ball late and could not get enough contact on it to keep it out.

Emile Smith Rowe fired a tame shot at Martinez early in the second half and Arsenal was given a warning when Watkins' shot deflected off Kieran Tierney and hit the post.

But Villa, which had lost three and won three of its previous six heading into this contest, could not seriously trouble back-up goalkeeper Bernd Leno as Arsenal held firm.