Saka's early opener was followed up with a goal from Kieran Tierney just before the break as Arsenal dominated from the start.

Arsenal sealed the win in the second half as Saka notched his second goal of the game, before Alexandre Lacazette netted a late penalty and substitute Emile Smith Rowe added gloss in stoppage time.

Arsenal opened the scoring in just the sixth minute after Martin Odegaard worked the ball to Saka on the right side of the box, where the 20 year-old cut onto his left foot and steered a low finish into the bottom-left corner.

The Gunners doubled their advantage shortly before the break, with Odegaard getting his second assist of the game after playing a splitting ball to Tierney on the left which the left-back drilled in off the base of the right post.

Saka was on the scoresheet for a second time in the 67th minute, beating Brandon Williams with ease outside the area and lashing low past Angus Gunn's despairing dive to make it 3-0.

Lacazette added a fourth in the 84th minute from the spot after he had been fouled in the area by Ozan Kabak, before Smith Rowe rounded off the scoring in stoppage time with a simple finish after Nicolas Pepe's shot had been deflected into his path.