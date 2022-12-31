MISSED the match? Catch-up via Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Draws for Manchester City and Newcastle United earlier in the day gave the Gunners a chance to stretch their lead at the summit.

Mikel Arteta's side ended 2022 in style at Amex Stadium, Saka setting it on its way early on and Martin Odegaard adding a second goal in the first half.

Eddie Nketiah put the visitors three goals up right at the start of the second half and Gabriel Martinelli got in on the act after Kaoru Mitoma had pulled one back.

Evan Ferguson's first Premier League goal was too little, too late for the Seagulls as the leaders extended their winning run to five top-flight games despite a late rally from Brighton that saw Mitoma have a goal ruled out.