Ronaldo's United departure seemed inevitable when he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, saying the club had "betrayed" him and declaring he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also used the interview to attack several former United players who had criticised his conduct this season.

Rooney labelled Ronaldo's actions an "unwanted distraction" after he was suspended by United for refusing to come on as a substitute in last month's win over Tottenham, comments the Portugal forward subsequently said were rooted in jealousy.

On Wednesday (AEDT) United announced Ronaldo had left the club by mutual agreement, a decision Rooney believes was inevitable.

"Am I surprised? No," Rooney said. "There was no other choice, but that's a shame because he's been a fantastic servant to the club. I wish him the best wherever he goes."

Ronaldo leaves United having scored 145 goals across two spells at Old Trafford, though he only found the net once for the Red Devils in the Premier League this campaign.