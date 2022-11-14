The five-time Ballon d'Or winner criticised United manager Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick and senior figures at Old Trafford in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, which will be released in full on Thursday (AEDT).

Ronaldo said he felt "betrayed" by United and claimed no progress had been made by the club since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

United subsequently responded with a statement on Monday noting the interview and vowed to reply "after the full facts have been established".

The 37-year-old on Monday stated his focus will be fully on playing for Portugal in Qatar ahead of its Group H opener against Ghana on 25 November.

"Total and absolute focus on national team work. United group, towards one objective: realise the dream of all Portuguese people!," he posted on Instagram.

His post a picture of himself with Portugal team-mates at training despite missing United's past two matches due to "illness".

The Red Devils beat Fulham 2-1 without Ronaldo on Sunday and are fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand.

Portugal captain Ronaldo will hope to help his country to World Cup glory in the Middle East, where Fernando Santos' side will also face Uruguay and South Korea in Group C.