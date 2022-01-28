Ronaldo says age is just a number January 28, 2022 21:58 1:10 min The 36 year-old Manchester United and Portugal superstar gave some words of wisdom to the next generation during a speech. WATCH Ronaldo on beIN SPORTS via MUTV, 24/7 on beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Portugal Manchester United Football Cristiano Ronaldo -Latest Videos 4:45 min Rondon nets hat-trick as Venezuela belts Bolivia 3:38 min Peru stuns Colombia to go fourth 3:45 min Brown stunner salvages draw for Stoke 1:10 min Ronaldo says age is just a number 0:59 min Vlahovic completes €70m Juve switch 1:09 min Rooney rejected Everton approach 1:31 min Fired-up Medvedev sets up Nadal final 4:47 min Argentina's Chile reception irks De Paul 1:02 min Run to final 'completely unexpected' for Nadal 10:06 min Tite critical of referee after chaotic Brazil draw