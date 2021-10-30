WATCH MUTV 24/7 ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A run of one point from four Premier League games, culminating in that embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last week, had left the Red Devils manager knowing a bad result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could have left his position untenable.

Solskjaer responded with a change to his system, starting with a back three and partnering Edinson Cavani with Cristiano Ronaldo, who broke the deadlock with a fine finish shortly before half-time.

The front pairing showed its value midway through the second half when Ronaldo set up Cavani to score his first Premier League goal of the season, with substitute Marcus Rashford slotting home a late third to pile the misery on Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

After something of an anxious start in which a blocked Cavani shot in the box was the best of the openings, Son Heung-min wasted a great chance when he poked the ball over the crossbar after taking down Lucas Moura's ball.

Cavani glanced a header from 12 yards wide of Hugo Lloris' right-hand post before Cristian Romero bundled the ball in from Eric Dier's flick-on at a Spurs corner, although the assistant referee's flag was correctly, if belatedly, raised.

There was no question of disallowing Ronaldo's opener, the Portugal star timing his movement to perfection to meet Bruno Fernandes's precise delivery and volley low beyond Lloris.

A spectacular second for Ronaldo after the restart was ruled out for offside, as Spurs showed some renewed attacking endeavour without managing to threaten David de Gea's goal.

United was happy to wait for their opportunities and duly took the next when it arrived. After Fernandes robbed Oliver Skipp in midfield, Ronaldo's clever turn and precise pass sent Cavani through, and his strike partner provided a delicate finish past Lloris.

Nemanja Matic, brought on to strengthen United's grip on the game, provided the telling throughball that sent Rashford into the box where he calmly finished his second goal in three league appearances.

United heads to Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (AEDT) before next weekend's home derby with Manchester City. Spurs faces Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Friday (AEDT) and then heads to Everton next Monday (AEDT) for its next Premier League clash.