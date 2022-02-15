MISSED the match? Full match replay today from 5.30pm AEDT on MUTV via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
The Red Devils climbed into the top four of the Premier League thanks to a pair of second-half strikes from the Portuguese duo.
Ronaldo ended a run of six matches without a goal when he broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, shortly before Lewis Dunk saw red for Brighton.
And Fernandes wrapped up the points following a quickfire counter deep into stoppage time as the visitors chased a dramatic equaliser.