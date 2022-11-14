The Portuguese forward has let loose in a fiery interview set to be broadcast fully on Thursday (AEDT), criticising manager Erik ten Hag and former boss Ralf Rangnick, while also stating he feels "betrayed" by the club.

Ronaldo has now aimed his sights higher up the hierarchy at Old Trafford, accusing the American owners of holding no interest in how the club performs on the field.

"The owners of the club, the Glazers, they don't care about the club. The sports, they don't really care in my opinion," he said.

"I've never spoken to them. They give all the power to the sporting director.

"The fans are always right, they should know the truth. The players, we want the best for the club, I want the best for the club, this is why I came back to Manchester United, it is why I love the club.

"But you have some things inside the club which don't help you reach the top level like [Manchester] City, Liverpool, even now Arsenal, for example, which is difficult.

"It's hard. In my opinion, it will be hard for United to be at the top of the game in the next two or three years."

Ronaldo also hit back at former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, both of whom have been critical of him this season, and accused them of using his name to gain fame in their post playing careers.

"They are not my friends. I don't know if they have a job on television where they must criticise me to become more famous, I really don't understand," he said.

"I think they take advantage of that because they're not stupid. I have to carry on with my life with criticism or praise but it's hard when you see people who were in the dressing room with you, criticising you in that way.

"I'm not going to lose sleep because they criticise but it's not good to listen to that. It's a little bit disappointing."