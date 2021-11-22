The Red Devils officially parted company with Solskjaer after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, one month shy of what would have been his three-year anniversary as manager of the club.

The loss at Vicarage Road on Sunday leaves the club eighth in the Premier League and 12 points behind leader Chelsea.

Several United players took to social media following Sunday's announcement to thank their former boss and Ronaldo followed suit on Monday, posting two images of he and Solskjaer on Twitter, one as manager and player and another from their days as team-mates.

"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man United," the Portuguese forward said.

"But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Ronaldo rejoined the club in August from Juventus, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford for Real Madrid, and has scored nine goals in 13 games in all competitions this season.