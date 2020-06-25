Sean Dyche's depleted side was thrashed 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in its first outing since the coronavirus pandemic forced a suspension to the Premier League season.

However, it picked up three points on their return to action at Turf Moor thanks to a 73rd-minute goal from Jay Rodriguez, who dived to reach Dwight McNeil's cross and flick a header beyond visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Watford had seen a headed effort from Troy Deeney cleared off the line with the game still scoreless but, having pegged back Leicester City to draw 1-1 at the weekend, were unable to summon up a late leveller on this occasion.

The defeat means the Hornets remain 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone. Burnley, meanwhile, are 11th.