The left-back approached the official, who was identified by Sky Sports as Constantine Hatzidakis, and seemed to be making a point to him.

It was unclear from a distance what was said but television pictures then appeared to show the assistant referee raise his right arm and make contact with the Scotland international.

What was not obvious was whether the linesman had intended to catch Robertson, with the body responsible for Premier League match officials to investigate.

Liverpool recovered from 2-0 down to dent Arsenal's title hopes in a thrilling game at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino heading a late equaliser to deny the Gunners a crucial win.

The match was played out in a fierce atmosphere and the end of the first half saw a bizarre altercation between Hatzidakis and Robertson.

As Robertson spoke to the official, television pictures seemed to show Hatzidakis raise his right elbow and make contact with the Scotland international.

According to Sky Sports, Robertson said on entering the tunnel at half-time: "The linesman has elbowed me in the throat."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson reportedly complained to referee Paul Tierney before the players entered the dressing room.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for referees, vowed to examine the incident.

In a widely reported statement issued shortly before full-time, the body said: "PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield.

"We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

Asked if he had ever seen anything like it, pundit and former Manchester United hard man Roy Keane said: "No, not really but Robertson, does he grab the linesman first? I'm not sure but Robertson then is complaining.

"He should be more worried about his defending."

Keane then pointed the finger at Robertson and described him as "a big baby".

"You know what he is, that Robertson," Keane said.

"I've watched him a number of times, he is a big baby. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending.

"He does grab the linesman first."