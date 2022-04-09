WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via MUTV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Anthony Gordon's deflected first-half strike consigned United to a second straight Premier League away defeat for the first time since January 2020.

It was a significant blow to the Red Devils' hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, with Tottenham Hotspur's victory over Aston Villa later in the day leaving Ralf Rangnick's side six points adrift of the top four.

After the final whistle, a video emerged on social media which claimed to show Ronaldo breaking an Everton supporter's phone by throwing it into the floor.

الاسطورة كريستيانو والمشجع من زاوية أخرى. pic.twitter.com/PE1LahZpms — عالم كريستيانو (@c7world) April 9, 2022

والدة الطفل تنشر صورها لابنها عبر حسابها وتشتكي من كريستيانو. pic.twitter.com/qwbYmaiAAk — عالم كريستيانو (@c7world) April 9, 2022

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently took to Instagram to explain his actions and offer to host the fan at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."

United has now triumphed in just eight of its 17 Premier League games under Rangnick, with the German's 47 per cent win ratio the club's worst under any manager in the competition.