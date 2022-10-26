The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped for Monday's (AEDT) 1-1 draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute and leaving the bench early in last Wednesday's win over Tottenham.

United manager Erik ten Hag insisted the decision was to stick to principles and build a positive environment at the club, with the Portugal international only allowed to return to first-team training on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is expected to feature in Friday's Europa League clash at home to Sheriff and made a promise to the fans as he looks to work his way back into Ten Hag's reckoning.

"Back on track, with the same commitment and dedication as always!," the forward said.

United will seal a place in Europa League knockout stages against Sheriff if it wins, draw or avoid defeat by more than one goal.

The Red Devils will be without the injured Raphael Varane, though, while Ten Hag will make late decisions on the fitness of Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.