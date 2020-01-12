Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson's side now unbeaten in five matches.

There was a degree of fortune to its opening goal as young Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers chipped straight to Ismaila Sarr, who crossed for Doucoure to finish three minutes before half-time.

Watford dominated after the break and doubled its advantage in the 66th minute when Deeney blasted home after more good work from Sarr, with substitute Pereyra hooking in a third goal in stoppage-time.