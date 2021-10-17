The Magpies confirmed a fan was stabilised and taken to hospital after a medical emergency temporarily halted play in the game at St James' Park.

Players were alerted to an incident in the ground's East Stand shortly before the 40th minute, with Spurs full-back Reguilon quickly alerting referee Andre Marriner.

#NUFC can confirm that a supporter who required emergency medical treatment during today's game at St. James’ Park is stable and responsive in hospital. 🙏 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021

Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp went over to the dugout to request medical assistance and a team doctor with a defibrillator ran across the playing surface, with Marriner pausing play and instructing the players to leave the pitch.

Marriner was then seen discussing the situation with a steward and a police officer before the players headed into the changing rooms as the fan continued to receive treatment before later being taken from the stadium.

Both sides later returned to the pitch to play out the rest of the first half, with Spurs going on to seal a 3-2 victory.

Reguilon, who was widely praised for his swift reaction, said the win mattered little after such a worrying incident.

"I think three points is always a moment of happiness but, for me, what's more important is the guy, they are telling me he is okay and stable," he told Match of the Day.

"I saw the fans waving and I saw a guy lying down. I saw something wrong had happened. I looked at the referee and he stopped the match. I think now everything is okay and 100 per cent happiness.

"It was very strange, we went to the dressing room and I was looking at the man lying down, I was nervous because I don't like to watch that."

Harry Kane, whose first Premier League goal of the campaign put Spurs 2-1 ahead, echoed Reguilon's sentiments and sent his best wishes to the supporter.

"Firstly, we want to say best wishes to the guy in the stands, it was not a good sight to see," he told Sky Sports. "We hear that he might be stable now, so we're thankful to the medical teams and the fans who were doing the CPR.

"Hopefully he's okay and we wish him all the best from all the players at Tottenham."

Callum Wilson had put Newcastle into a second-minute lead, but Tottenham hit back through Tanguy Ndombele, Kane and Son Heung-min.

Jonjo Shelvey saw red for the hosts, who were given late hope through Eric Dier's own goal, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side held firm to register back-to-back Premier League wins after three defeats on the spin.

"The game itself didn't start great, we knew they were going to come out fast and they got their early goal," Kane added. "After that, we composed ourselves really well, created some good chances.

"The only disappointment is that we should have seen the game out, got the fourth, the fifth. We made it a bit more difficult at the end there."