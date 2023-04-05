Marcus Rashford's first-half strike was enough to see off the Bees, ending a three-match winless streak for Erik ten Hag's side in the league since winning the Carabao Cup.

Brentford could not muster much of a response in the second half, United controlling the flow of the game throughout.

Though the scoreline was far from flattering, it sealed a vital three points for United that moves them back ahead of Tottenham and into fourth position.

The host dominated possession early on but were unable to test David Raya in the Brentford net, Scott McTominay firing an effort over the top of the crossbar before Antony cut inside onto his left and curled an effort wide.

United's breakthrough came after 27 minutes, Brentford not clearing its lines effectively from a corner and Antony clipping a ball back into the box where Marcel Sabitzer headed down for Rashford to duly smash home.

Brentford was almost gifted an equaliser shortly after the restart, David de Gea put under pressure by Ivan Toney and the keeper's clearance bouncing off the back of the England international and just wide of the post.

Ten Hag's side continued to be on the front foot, though struggling to truly test Raya's capabilities, but Sabitzer tested his reflexes with a low shot from the edge of the box after Rashford's lay-off.

Though United was not able to find more effectiveness in front of goal, any threat of a Brentford comeback was unfounded as United held firm to clinch three valuable points.