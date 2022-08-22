Marcus Rashford said the "energy" Manchester United produced was the difference in a "massive" 2-1 win over Liverpool.

United responded to a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford by securing a first Premier League win under Erik ten Hag at the expense of its fierce rival at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring with a composed first-half finish and Rashford doubled the Red Devils' lead with his first goal in a competitive match since 22 January.

Mohamed Salah pulled one back but United held on for a deserved victory to lift the gloom after pre-match protests against owners the Glazer family, with new signing Casemiro watching on.

United showed a lack of fight when it was blown away at Brentford and Rashford felt it was rewarded for the desire it showed nine days later.

"It's a massive game for the club – no matter the circumstances you are in," he said. "To get the win is massive.

"The difference was energy. We started at a high tempo. We were tired at the end as they got a goal back but we stuck at it and we didn't fold. It was an enjoyable game to play in.

"It was a goal I've scored quite regularly so it was important get that type of goal. I felt I was in good positions and areas today – on another day I could have had a few more goals. I've just got to keep working hard."

Winger Sancho says United must ensure it maintains the standards it set against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"It means a lot. Our first two games didn't go so well and had it turn it around today," Sancho said. "Last week hurt a lot and we knew we had to bounce back and tonight we showed the fans what we can do.

"It means a lot to all of us, you can see how the fans are reacting. We got the three points but on to the next one.

"We just have to produce like today in every single game. Happy we got the three points and we move on."