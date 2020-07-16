After a draw with Southampton ended their four-match streak of Premier League victories, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side returned to winning ways to keep the pressure on fourth-placed Leicester City, which had beaten Sheffield United earlier on Friday (AEST).

Its victory came in somewhat unconvincing fashion, however, with Rashford providing a moment of quality to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Palace fell foul of some contentious VAR decisions either side of the opener yet United had the final say - despite a glaring miss from Bruno Fernandes - when Rashford turned provider for Martial to wrap up the points and leave the Champions League race perfectly poised with two matches remaining.

Following a sluggish start, United finally clicked into gear on the half-hour mark, but Mason Greenwood scuffed wide from Martial's lay-off.

Victor Lindelof dived in on Wilfried Zaha just before half-time, yet Palace's penalty appeals fell on deaf ears, and their frustration was compounded three minutes later – Rashford finishing in style after getting the better of Van Aanholt.

Jordan Ayew thought he had restored parity 10 minutes after the restart, only for VAR to deem the striker was offside as Zaha released his cross.

Fernandes struck the post with half of the goal to aim at with 16 minutes remaining, but he soon atoned for that, combining brilliantly with Rashford to set up Martial, who tucked in his 10th top-flight goal since the turn of the year.

In the process of scoring, Martial collided with Van Aanholt, who had to receive lengthy treatment and oxygen before being taken off as a difficult day for Palace ended on a worrying note.