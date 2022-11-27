Ronaldo's Old Trafford departure was confirmed as United revealed the two parties came to a "mutual agreement" regarding his immediate exit.

That came after the 37 year-old held an explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, during which he openly criticised the club, its board and manager Erik ten Hag.

United said it "initiated appropriate steps" in the wake of the interview's full release, ultimately resulting in his second spell at the club coming to an end.

Ronaldo had struggled for form this season and found himself behind Rashford and Anthony Martial in the pecking order when they were all fit.

Despite the acrimonious conclusion to Ronaldo's time at the club, Rashford only looked back on their time together with a positive outlook.

"Listen, it's been an unbelievable experience to play with him," Rashford said. "He's obviously one of my idols and someone I've always looked up to, so to have the opportunity to play with him is unbelievable.

"I'll take that with me and it's something that I can keep with me forever.

"So, I wish him all the best. We obviously want to thank him for the things that he's done for Manchester United and wish him all the best in the rest of his career."

Ronaldo is yet to sign with another club, but according to reports there are no restrictions on where he can move.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have been mentioned as potential destinations for the Portugal great, while Flamengo and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr are also rumoured to be keen.