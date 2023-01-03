Having scored the winner from the bench at Wolves on Sunday (AEDT), Rashford returned to the starting line-up at Old Trafford and capped a dominant United performance with a late tap-in.

United had earlier taken the lead when Casemiro hammered Christian Eriksen's excellent left-wing free-kick home before Luke Shaw doubled their advantage with a neat finish.

Victory moved Erik ten Hag's side five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham and level with Newcastle United, who drew against leaders Arsenal.

United took advantage of a set piece to go ahead 23 minutes in – Casemiro volleying Eriksen's delivery into the top-left corner.

Lloyd Kelly's last-ditch tackle denied Rashford while Eriksen saw another free-kick deflect over as Bournemouth avoided further damage before the break.

Bournemouth's luck ran out within four minutes of the restart as Shaw swept home a cut-back from Alejandro Garnacho, who had replaced the injured Donny van de Beek.

Anthony Martial nodded Casemiro's whipped delivery wide at the far post, though David de Gea was called upon to make strong saves to keep out Philip Billing and Jaidon Anthony at the other end.

Garnacho clipped the outside of the post with a fine curling effort but United had their third when Rashford turned Bruno Fernandes' cut-back home following an outstanding pass from Shaw.