Rashford was on target with a brace at Old Trafford on Monday (AEDT) to help United overcome a poor start and make it eight wins from its past 11 league games.

Jadon Sancho made sure of the points with a well-worked third for United which is five points behind leader Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

The comfortable nature of the victory allowed United to rest Rashford for much of the second half before the Europa League second leg at home against Barcelona on Friday (AEDT) and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle United next Monday (AEDT), in which it will attempt to win a first trophy since 2017.

Leicester dominated the early stages and would have taken the lead in the eighth minute if not for fine goalkeeping from David de Gea, who denied Harvey Barnes after he had played a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho following sloppy play in possession from Fred.

The Foxes wasted several superb chances to open the scoring and De Gea was once again a thorn in their side when he produced heroics to claw away Iheanacho's goal-bound header from a Timothy Castagne cross.

The visiting side's profligacy was punished moments later when a lazy pass from Wout Faes was pounced on in style by United, Bruno Fernandes' through-ball with the outside of the boot finding Rashford to lash into the bottom-left corner.

Faes was guilty of more questionable defending when United went close to doubling its lead, Diogo Dalot afforded too much space in the penalty area but unable to make telling contact with an excellent Fernandes cross.

United did double the lead in the 56th minute when Rashford slid home after being played through by Fred, with the VAR deeming Faes had played him onside after the assistant had initially raised his flag.

Sancho then ensured there would be no Leicester comeback, slotting in from closing range after a neat exchange with the impressive Fernandes.