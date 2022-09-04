Picked to start just three days after completing his move from Ajax, Antony slotted United into a first-half lead after Gabriel Martinelli was denied by another controversial VAR intervention.

Arsenal had a deserved equaliser when Bukayo Saka swept home on the hour mark, but United pulled away when Rashford rounded off two devastating counter-attacks in the final 25 minutes.

Arsenal's dominance of possession ultimately counted for nothing as they dropped points for the first time this term, with the rejuvenated hosts moving to within three points of the Gunners.

Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho spurned good chances as United made a fast start, but they were handed a huge let-off when Martinelli applied a cool one-on-one finish 12 minutes in, as referee Paul Tierney spotted a foul on Eriksen in the build-up after heading to the monitor.

With Arsenal growing in confidence, David de Gea was forced into a fine one-handed save from Martinelli, but the hosts took the lead against the run of play after 35 minutes as Antony slotted home after latching onto Rashford's pass.

Arsenal continued to dominate the ball after the break, with Saka drilling a low shot wide shortly before Antony was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Gunners' pressure finally told on the hour mark, as Saka capitalised on a loose ball to sweep home after the impressive Gabriel Jesus was dispossessed.

But Rashford was to prove the match-winner as United hit its opponent on the break in brilliant fashion, racing onto Bruno Fernandes' pass to put the Red Devils in front before tapping home from Eriksen's cut-back to secure United's fourth consecutive win.