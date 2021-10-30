Mikel Arteta appeared to be on borrowed time after the 5-0 battering by Manchester City at the end of August, but Arsenal has now not lost in nine games since, and this latest victory moved it up to fifth on the table.

Leicester looked a shadow of the team that had won its previous four matches during the early exchanges, trailing to goals from Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe inside 18 minutes.

Arsenal had to withstand constant pressure in the second half, though, with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having more touches than any of his team-mates but producing a standout performance that meant Leicester could not turn it around.

The visitors enjoyed a lightning start and deservedly led in the fifth minute as Gabriel managed to guide Bukayo Saka's corner into the top-left corner with the back of his head.

They got a second soon after, Smith Rowe arriving to calmly slot home from the centre of the box when Alexandre Lacazette was crowded out.

Leicester somehow failed to pull one back on the stroke of half-time as Ramsdale tipped James Maddison's free-kick on to the crossbar and then got enough on Jonny Evans's follow-up to allow Nuno Tavares to clear off the line.

The introduction of Harvey Barnes and Ademola Lookman helped Leicester after the break but still it failed to find a way past Ramsdale.

Luke Thomas prodded agonisingly wide, Lookman tested Ramsdale from close range, and the keeper made another crucial stop to thwart Barnes when one-on-one soon after. The Leicester winger then sent a glancing header just wide as the hosts ultimately fell short.

Arsenal hosts Watford next while Leicester goes to Leeds United. Before that, though, the Foxes welcome Spartak Moscow to King Power Stadium in the UEFA Europa League on Friday (AEDT).