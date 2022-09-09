After discussions with government officials, an announcement of the postponements came in a statement from the league at 11:30 BST.

It read: "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

The weekend programme had been due to kick off with Fulham's home game against Chelsea at 12:30 BST on Saturday, ending with Leeds United's Elland Road clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday morning (AEST).

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The EFL, which runs the Championship, League One and League Two in England, also announced the postponement of its fixtures, with a blanket cancellation of all football then confirmed.

The Football Association (FA) said all games across England would be postponed from 9 to 11 September.

Its statement read that the Queen had "left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game".

She had been a patron of the FA and famously handed over the Jules Rimet Trophy to England captain Bobby Moore after the 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final.

The FA statement read: "As a mark of respect, [after] the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9 to 11 September."

It said this applied all the way down to grassroots level.

The FA's statement added: "Our thoughts remain with our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time."