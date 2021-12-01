Pukki strike leaves Newcastle rock bottom December 1, 2021 01:02 1:31 min A late goal from Teemu Pukki salvaged a 1-1 draw for Norwich City in its relegation match-up with Newcastle United. Leeds late show sinks Palace Highlights Newcastle United Norwich City Football Premier League Teemu Pukki -Latest Videos 6:35 min Bellerin on life back in Spain 6:35 min Bellerin on making the move from England to Spain 1:31 min Pukki strike leaves Newcastle rock bottom 1:30 min Late drama as Leeds storms Palace 5:52 min Thuram's rallying speech against racism 4:05 min Dybala and Morata get Juve back to winning ways 4:05 min Serie A: Salernitana v Juventus 4:03 min Serie A: Hellas Verona v Cagliari 4:11 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Sampdoria 4:04 min Pasalic hat-trick inspires Atalanta annihilation