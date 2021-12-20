Six fixtures in England's top flight were postponed at the weekend, while Chelsea made an unsuccessful request for its game at Wolves to be called off too due to a rise in cases at the club.

There are two more rounds of games scheduled before the end of December, and it had been rumoured that gameweek 20 – beginning on 28 December – would be postponed to ease pressure on already stretched squads.

However, a statement from the Premier League confirmed that "while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league's collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.

"A range of issues were discussed at this afternoon's meeting, including the adaption of the Premier League COVID-19 postponement process in response to the impact of the Omicron variant."

The league also confirmed that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three COVID-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the "vaccination journey".

With calls for more transparency from the Premier League in recent days, the statement added: "No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January."

It has also been confirmed that replays for the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup are to be scrapped, while the Football League confirmed its competitions' fixtures will continue to be played "where it is safe to do so".