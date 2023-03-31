Premier League relegation dogfight begins March 31, 2023 07:40 3:22 min Which teams will emerge with their top flight status intact, as the Premier League relegation battle heats up. WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT News Football Premier League -Latest Videos 5:27 min Bumper Der Klassiker preview 3:22 min Premier League relegation dogfight begins 3:55 min Alcaraz continues quest for Sunshine Double 3:57 min Medvedev relishing strong start 2:10 min Djokovic cleared to return to US Open 4:57 min Udinese's ground-breaking transfer strategy 3:56 min Sinner strolls into Miami Open semi-finals 1:15 min Goretzka begins mind games ahead of Klassiker 3:02 min Luis Enrique keen on Premier League job 1:15 min De Ligt still shocked by Nagelsmann sacking