Potter, whose team travels to face Tottenham in the Premier League next, has struggled to build a winning team since replacing Thomas Tuchel in September.

While Chelsea has bought extensively, assembling a large squad at great expense, it sits10th in the table and is almost certain to miss out on a top-four finish.

The manager has faced criticism in recent times, with a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton last week a low point of his reign.

Chelsea has scored just six goals in its past 11 Premier League games and netted more than once in just one of its past14 league outings.

While some fans still show patience others have turned against Potter, and a small minority have expressed their disenchantment viciously.

Potter said: "If you go to work and somebody is swearing at you it's not going to be pleasant. If you’re referred to as the worst person in the history of the club.

"I want to succeed here. There's this nonsense I don't care. My response would be, 'Where’s your evidence on that?'.

"Not that I'd let you do it but you can ask my family how my life has been for me and for them. It's been not pleasant at all."

He remains "really grateful" to have the Chelsea job and knows some people will be dismissive of the problems of a football coach on a huge salary.

"Nevertheless if you ask me, 'Is it hard, is it tough, is it nice to hear?', as much as I've had support, I've had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die," Potter said.

"That's obviously not pleasant."

He sees talk of him facing pressure in the media all the time and is often answering questions on the subject.

"And if we don't get the results then obviously that's what happens," Potter said.

"You suffer and you get upset. When you're in private you show real emotion with your family."

The former Brighton and Hove Albion boss said he would continue to "act with an integrity that is right for me".

"I never want to be anybody else. I don't want to be fake," Potter said.

"I'll do my best and if my best isn't good enough, OK, I accept that."