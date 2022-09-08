Tuchel was surprisingly dismissed as Chelsea boss on Wednesday, just a day on from the Blues' disappointing 1-0 setback at Dinamo Zagreb to begin their Champions League campaign.

It followed an indifferent start to the Premier League season, which saw Chelsea take 10 points from a possible 18 after a bold spending spree in the transfer window under new owner Todd Boehly.



Brighton and Hove Albion boss Potter quickly became the frontrunner to replace Tuchel and Chelsea have acted upon a reported £16million release clause in his contract to bring the 47-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club," Boehly said in the club's announcement.

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club. He has had a major impact at his previous Clubs’ and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

"We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years."

Potter's path to west London has certainly been an interesting one. He spent seven years in charge of Swedish side Ostersund, who he led from the fourth tier to the top flight and earned domestic glory in the Svenska Cup.

His team also enjoyed a run to the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League in the 2017-2018 season, where it was beaten by Arsenal.

The impressive work in Sweden led to a move to Swansea City, where he spent just a solitary season before Brighton came calling after sacking Chris Hughton.

After finishing 15th and 16th in his first two top-flight campaigns, Potter led Brighton to ninth last term and has earned plenty of admirers for the attacking brand of football his teams employ.

Potter's first assignment will be the derby at Fulham this weekend, with the announcement saying he will take charge of the team "immediately".