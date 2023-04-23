Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has emerged as a shock bolter in the race to become Chelsea's next manager, according to a report in The Guardian.

Postecoglou is on the cusp of a second-consecutive league title with the Bhoys and has successfully lead the club back to the top of Scottish football since taking over in 2021.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remains the front-runner, but the Blues are in admiration of Postecoglou, placing him among the potential candidates, which includes Burnley's Vincent Kompany in the race to take the hot seat at Stamford Bridge next season.