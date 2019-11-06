Police release footage attack on Ozil and Kolasinac November 6, 2019 23:40 0:27 min Newly released footage shows Arsenal's Saed Kolasinac standing face-to-face with armed robbers in north London. News Arsenal Football Mesut Ozil -Latest Videos 0:27 min Police release footage attack on Ozil, Kolasinac 1:31 min Son scores twice as Tottenham closes in on last 16 1:31 min Leverkusen beats Atleti to blow Group D open 1:31 min Rodrygo nets hat-trick as Real Madrid batters Gala 1:31 min Bravo sees red as City holds Atalanta 1:31 min Icardi strike sees PSG through 1:31 min Costa fires Juventus into last 16 1:31 min Bayern kicks off post-Kovac era with a win 0:13 min Insigne backs Ancelotti amid rift rumours 3:24 min EVERY Serie A goal scored by Romelu Lukaku