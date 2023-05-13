WATCH Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

The Blues have agreed terms with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss, according to reports in various English media outlets.

The 51-year-old Argentinian would take over from interim manager Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

There has been no confirmation from the club. The Press Association has contacted Chelsea.

Chelsea is seeking a new full-time manager after sacking Graham Potter amid a run of poor form just seven months into his five-year contract in April.

Lampard, who previously managed the club from 2019-2021, was brought in on a temporary basis but the team’s struggles have continued and it sits 11th in the Premier League.

Pochettino, who led Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019 before being sacked later that year, is available after leaving Paris St Germain last summer.