Dyche has won two of his first three games since taking over from Frank Lampard as manager at Goodison Park, defeating Premier League leaders Arsenal and relegation rivals Leeds United, both 1-0 at home either side of a 2-0 loss to Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Reports Pickford is close to agreeing a new deal with Everton seemed to be confirmed by Dyche at a press conference on Friday (AEDT).

The former Burnley boss was asked about the contract, along with suggestions it does not contain a relegation release clause despite the team's precarious position in the Premier League table, just one point outside the relegation zone.

"I'm not really bothered about release clauses, that's nothing to do with me," he said.

"It's more to do with the fact he's a very, very good player, we know that. A good servant to this club so far as well and going to continue to be that I'm sure.

"I think it's a sign he's enjoying our new regime – if you like – I think he's accepted what we're looking to offer and I know he's been a fantastic player, so I want him to continue doing that.

"Any way we can rub off on him and help him to continue his development will be great if he feels there is more, and I think there is."

Pickford has had a good season for his club despite their overall struggles, conceding 28 goals from an expected goals from on-target shots (xGOT) rate of 29.8, meaning he has prevented almost two goals that he would normally have been expected to concede (excluding penalties).

Dyche has previously worked with Pickford's rival for the England number one spot Nick Pope at Burnley, and he hopes Pickford's experience can help his Everton team-mates.

"And [I worked with] Tom Heaton, who played for England," Dyche said. "A good list of goalkeepers there – different characters, different types of 'keeper.

"I'm learning about Jordan, he's been very open about himself, how he sees himself here, signed a new deal, quite obviously – or looking to.

"It's just about working with those players, continuing their development. It's a strange word to use with older players as he's done a lot in his career, but there's different ways you can rub off on people.

"I look to do it myself, I've asked every player regardless of age – Seamus [Coleman], I've been speaking to him. You can learn in different ways."